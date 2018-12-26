11 trains cancelled due to fog: Railways

Specials
New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Eleven trains were cancelled, two trains were partially cancelled and the frequency of six trains were reduced Wednesday due to foggy weather conditions, a Northern Railway spokesperson said.A total of 316 trains were affected on Christmas morning due to bad weather conditions, he said. The trains starting from Delhi, including the Lucknow-New Delhi Gomti Express, Lucknow Junction-Meerut city express and Howrah-Anand Vihar Express, were cancelled Wednesday, the spokesperson added. Delhi experienced its coldest day this season at 3.6 degrees Celsius Wednesday. PTI ASG SRY
