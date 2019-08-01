11 years later, man held for killing wife, paramour

Noida (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A man who had been absconding for the past 11 years allegedly after killing his wife and her paramour here was arrested on Thursday, police said.The accused, Raman Chaudhury (41), had stabbed to death his wife Sulekha and Roopram at his rented accommodation in Noida after knowing about their illicit relationship in July 2008, the police said.A case was registered in the double-murder case at the Phase 2 Police Station in 2008 and a reward of Rs 50,000 also announced on the arrest of the accused, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said."Chaudhary was arrested today near the red light in Sector 82 by the Phase 2 police team which were tipped off about his presence there," he told reporters.He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Krishna said. PTI KIS CK