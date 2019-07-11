11-yr-old boy who saved 2 from drowning in Assam floodwater felicitated

Tezpur (Assam), Jul 11 (PTI) The Sonitpur district administration felicitated an 11-year-old boy on Thursday for saving a woman and her daughter from drowning in rising floodwater four days ago.Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar handed over a token financial assistance of Rs 5,000 and a bicycle to the boy, Uttam Tanti, who has to walk for over an hour to reach school every day.On July 7, Uttam saved Anjali Tanti and her 3-year-old daughter Riya from drowning in the Digholjuli river, which they were trying to cross in Dhankhana village. However, another little girl was washed away, officials said.After the felicitation programme, Uttam told reporters that he was sorry that he failed to save the other child.Son of a daily wage labourer and seasonal farmer, he expressed the desire to join the Army when he grows up."We are extremely proud of him. He has exhibited immense courage in such a trying situation and put his own life at risk to save the lives of two others. He is an example for others," Pawar said.He said the administration will recommend his name for the National Bravery Awards this year.The deputy commissioner said the administration will also ensure that Uttam Tanti's family receives benefits of all government schemes.Additional Deputy Commissioner Narnarayan Nath said the family of Dipika Tanti will receive an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh.Assam is now under severe flood that has spread to 17 districts, affecting 4.23 lakh people. Three people have so far lost their lives in the deluge. PTI COR ESB NN IJT