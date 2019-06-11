110 hours after falling in borewell, 2-yr-old pulled out dead

(Eds: Adds official quotes on rescue operation) Sangrur (Punjab), Jun 11 (PTI) A two-year-old child stuck in a borewell shaft here was pulled out dead Tuesday morning, bringing a four-day rescue operation to a tragic end. Rescue workers retrieved Fatehvir Singh from the 150-foot disused shaft in Bhagwanpura village at 4.45 am, after an effort that lasted nearly 110 hours amid diminishing hopes of the boy being brought out alive. A waiting ambulance, carrying doctors and a life-support ventilator, carried the toddler 130 km away to Chandigarhs Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Doctors there said he was dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination indicated that the death took place a few days back, the hospital said in a statement. The death triggered fresh protests with local residents blocking roads, accusing authorities of botching up the rescue operation. Fatehvir had stepped on a disused shaft, covered with a piece of cloth, on Thursday afternoon. After the post-mortem, a helicopter arranged by the Punjab government brought the toddlers body back to Bhagwanpura. Family members and other villagers struggled to hold back tears as the body was placed in a small wooden coffin before being consigned to the flames. The child had turned two on Monday, when he was still stuck at a depth of 125 feet in the shaft. Rescue workers had dug another shaft along the borewell in their effort to reach the boy. The body was brought out at 4.45 am and taken to Chandigarh in the ambulance escorted by the police, an official said. There was police deployment at the PGIMER also. A small group of protesters had gathered at the hospital, raising slogans over the delay in the rescue operation. As the news spread about Fatehvir's death, villagers raised slogans against the government. They blocked roads including the ITI Chowk, demanding action against officials responsible for the delay. There had been similar protests on Monday as well. When the childs body arrived back from Chandigarh, it was first taken to his home. The toddler's parents were inconsolable over the death of their only child. Relatives and locals thronged their home Relatives expressed anger at the authorities. "They didn't use the proper technique to rescue him early on. Trial and error methods were adopted for days. Where were the modern methods and technology?" a relative said. Villagers said eventually the boy was pulled out from the borewell by clamps fastened to his hands. If they had to use this method, they could have done it much before. What was the purpose of prolonging the family's agony, said a villager. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, however, said the childs hands had been clamped earlier in the operation, but the NDRF personnel couldnt pull out the child even after trying at least thrice a day. The retrieval became possible only after soil around him was removed through the parallel shaft dug during the rescue operation, according to the official. Another villager said, When the child was pulled out, he was already dead. His body had started to decompose. Why did the administration trouble the family and prolong their agony by rushing him to the PGI, which is over 150 km away. "They could have conducted the post-mortem at the Sangrur civil hospital itself when everyone knew that he had already died, the villager said. Thori categorically rejected the charge by some local people that a pipe with an iron hook was used to extricate Fatehvir, saying no physical harm was done to the child during the effort by the national Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Given the depth of the borewell, it was one of the toughest rescue operations by the NDRF since its inception, the official said. Fatehvir fell into the disused borewell shaft while playing in the fields at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on Thursday. His mother tried to save him, but failed, officials said. Later, rescue workers managed to supply oxygen but no food or water could be provided to him, officials said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed grief. "Very sad to hear about the tragic death of young Fatehveer. I pray that Waheguru grants his family the strength to bear this huge loss. Have sought reports from all DCs (deputy commissioners) regarding any open bore well so that such terrible accidents can be prevented in the future," he said on Twitter. Condolences poured in from other political leaders as well. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, Fatehveer: this is a daylight murder of the most inhuman & beastly kind. There is no such thing as government in Punjab. When the state is seething with pain & anger, CM is busy in leisure & pleasure in cooler climes. The govt remained absent as the child lay dying. Unforgivable, he said. Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Cheema claimed there were lapses on part of the state machinery in handling the rescue operation. Union minister and SAD's Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted, A great tragedy has befallen the family of Fatehveer. My heartfelt condolences to the parents. May Akal Purakh grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss. We must now resolve to take steps to ensure such a horrible fate does not visit any Fatehveer in Punjab ever again, she said. PTI CHS SUN DIV TIR ASH