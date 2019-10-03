110 parks in Delhi made plastic-free: DDA

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) As many as 110 parks under the DDA have been made plastic-free on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said on Thursday.The move comes in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India plastic-free by 2022."The DDA removed plastic from 110 parks in 11 horticulture divisions and made them plastic-free on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," the urban body said in a statement.The DDA also organised awareness programme in all these parks regarding ill-effects of plastic, it said.Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA, in a programme held on Wednesday had urged people to shun single-use plastic. PTI KND IJT