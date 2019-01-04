11,052 children conflict with law living in 364 observation, special homes: WCD

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) There are a total of 11,052 children who are in conflict with the law living in 364 observation and special homes across the country, the Lok Sabha was told.Minister of State for the Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar said the Juvenile Justice Board has to conduct at least one inspection visit every month of residential facilities for children in conflict with the law and recommend action for improvement in quality of services to the District Child Protection Unit and the state government. "The primary execution of the Juvenile Justice Act is the responsibility of states/UTs. All the state/UT governments have been asked to close the CCIs who have declined to register under the JJ Act, 2015 and to rehabilitate the children in registered Institutions," Kumar added.There are a total of 11,052 children who are in conflict with the law living in 364 observation and special homes across the country, according to data presented by the minister in the Lok Sabha. PTI UZM KJ