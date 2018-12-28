1,113 complaints of online women harassment received by NCW from 2014-17, LS told

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) As many as 1,113 complaints of online harassment of women have been received by the National Commission for Women from 2014-17, the Lok Sabha was told Friday.Out of the 1,113 complaints, 508 have been closed, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar said in a written reply.He said the government has developed Cybercrime Reporting Portal for addressing the complaints of online harassment of women.The highest number of complaints were received last year at 370 and the lowest were recorded in 2014 at 209, he said. PTI UZM KJ