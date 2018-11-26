11,604 units found closed or vacant during sealing drive, 690 sealed: NDMC

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Over 11,000 properties in north Delhi were found either closed or vacant during a sealing drive conducted by the area's civic body on the instruction of Supreme Court, officials said Monday.Nearly 12,300 units were inspected as part of the first phase of the drive and 690 of them were sealed for violations, according to information shared by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in its House."Out of the 12,294 industrial properties inspected, 11,604 were found either closed or vacant. Eleven cases under Narela zone are in court, while the other five zones have no pending cases," the NDMC said.The number of units inspected in the zones are -- City-Sadar Paharganj (3,642), Karol Bagh (2,076), Keshavpuram (3,108), Rohini (924), Narela (607) and Civil Lines (1,247).The number of units inspected in the zones are -- City-Sadar Paharganj (264), Karol Bagh (53), Keshavpuram (182), Rohini (26), Narela (46) and Civil Lines (119).The desealing of the units are undertaken by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). PTI KND NSDNSD