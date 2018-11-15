118 candidates file 151 nominations in poll-bound Raj

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) A total of 118 candidates filed 151 nominations in poll-bound Rajasthan on Thursday, including BJP leaders Arun Chaturvedi, Gulab Chand Kataria, BSP leader Navin Pilania and Congress hopefuls Pramod Jain and Dheeraj Gurjar. Apart from prominent names in Congress, many hopefuls have also filed their nominations even though the party was yet to announce its list of candidates. So far, 269 candidates have filed 343 sets of nominations, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said. The last date for filing of nominations is November 19. Kumar said Chief Election Commissioner of India O P Rawat, election commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa would be on a two-day tour of the state to review poll preparations. He said the senior authorities would chair a meeting of administrative officials of Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions in Udaipur city. On Saturday, a meeting is scheduled in the state capital with the district administrative officials of Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Jaipur divisions. PTI AG INDIND