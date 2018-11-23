11th Global Film Festival Noida saw a Grand Opening on its Second Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, November 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --44 Events, 54000 footfall, 9 locations, 300 Staff, 12 Months Preparation, 45 countries, Global Film Festival has broken all records of excitement and entertainment in two full days at AAFT, Noida Film City. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )"Workshops, Seminars, interactions, talks, film releases, film screenings, poster releases, symposiums, competitions, exhibitions, entertainment all at the same place was the best combination ever seen," said H.E. Radu Octavian Dobre, Ambassador of Romania to India on the second day opening of 11th Global Film Festival Noida 2018."These Film festivals are the best way to showcase your films to the international audience. I have learned that four new film releases have taken place in this festival which is great even at the international standard," said H.E. Jozef Drofenik, Ambassador of Slovenia to India."Participation of African countries has added a lot to this festival. Every time the involvement has gone double. Soon we will also have a separate film festival for films from Lesotho," said, H.E. Bothata Tsikoane High Commissioner of Kingdom of Lesotho, impressed by the energy of the festival.Women Empowerment programme attracted many working ladies from all over India who were honored with the life membership of World Peace Development And Research Foundation of Marwah Studios presented by the Ambassadors and High Commissioners. It all happened after the seminar on 'Women In Cinema'. Aparna Agarwal of International Women's Film Forum; Gangeshwar Lal Srivastava, Gen Secy, FSSAMU and Shridhar Chari, Producer also spoke on the occasion.An exhibition of paintings by the students of Asian School of Media Studies, Poster of Shakespeare Forum from AAFT School of Performing Arts, News Bulletin of second day designed by AAFT School of Journalism were released by the guests at the separate stage."Seeing the working capacity of Marwah Studios, we have agreed to open the office of FWICE Federation at Marwah Studios Complex under the supervision of Sandeep Marwah," said, B. N. Tewari, President FWICE - Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an organization of five hundred thousand Hindi Cinema Workers."I am lucky to release my women oriented film 'Ahilya' today with the first screening at Global Film Festival Noida," said Raju Parsekar, Film Director."We have grown much bigger. ICMEI- International Chamber of Media And Entertainment Industry in association with International Film And Television Club will present another Global Film Festival Next year," thanked Sandeep Marwah, President, AAFT.About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com.Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR