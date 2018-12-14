12 arrested in Gurgaon for running sex racket

Gurgaon, Dec 14 (PTI) Police on Friday claimed to have busted a sex racket with the arrest of 12 people, including eight women, from a guest house here.Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the guest house on Thursday night in sector 45, a police official said. "A team headed by Poonam Hooda, the SHO of Metro Police Station, raided the guest house and arrested 12 people, including eight women, on the charge of running a sex racket," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said."Of women arrested five are Indians and the rest belonged to Uzbekistan, Bangladesh," he said. PTI CORR NSD