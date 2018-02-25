12 countries to be part of India International Leather Fair

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) Importers from 12 countries will take part in the 23rd India International Leather Fair to be held here from tomorrow, the organisers said today.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the organisers of the fair, said 70 Indian companies will also showcase their products.

"While the ITPO was footing the accommodation and conveyance expenses of buyers/importers from Malaysia, Germany, Japan and Spain, importers from eight other countries have also registered at the ITPO website for visiting the fair," ITPO Regional Manager Rumela Roy (Das) told PTI.

The eight other countries include Switzerland, Sweden, the UK, the USA, Canada and Bangladesh, she said.

The fair will be an interface between manufacturers-exporters and importers, the ITPO official said.

"We are getting support from the government of West Bengal and the fair will be a big step to show what Bengal can offer to the rest of world," she said.

ITPO spokesman Sanjay Vasishtha said the fair is in sync with the Centres Look East Policy to open new avenues of trade and commerce.

The second Tex-Styles India 2018, showcasing textile products, will also be held simultaneously at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre from February 23.

"We are very much focused on textile and leather sectors in eastern India, which have vast potential for skill development and employment generation," Vasishtha said.

The two events are being organised by ITPO with support of the Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA).

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra will inaugurate the India International Leather Fair and the concurrent Tex-Styles India 2018 tomorrow.

Both fairs will end on February 28. PTI SUS RBT