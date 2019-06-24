12 held, liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh seized

Mathura (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Twelve people were arrested in separate incidents after illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh were allegedly recovered from them in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday, police said. An illicit liquor factory was unearthed on the outskirts of Mavli village near Raya town. Raw material, arms and illicit liquor worth over Rs 20 lakh were recovered, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said. Eight people have been nabbed and six others are absconding, Mathur said. In a joint operation by the police and the excise department, 303 boxes of liquor, made in Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana, worth Rs 16 lakh were seized on the Yamuna Expressway near Raya, the SSP said. In another incident, 200 boxes of English wine and 300 boxes of countrymade wine worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered from a vehicle on the expressway near Mant area, the officer said, adding the four people had been arrested in the two incidents. PTI CORRHMB