12 Independent MLAs extend support to Cong govt in Rajasthan

/R Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Twelve Independent legislators announced to support the Congress government in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Five leaders, including former BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, also joined the Congress at a meeting addressed by the party president Rahul Gandhi here. The MLAs -- Suresh Tank, Baljeet Yadav, Kanti Prasad, Ramila Khadiya, Rajkumar Gaur, Alok Beniwal, Babulal Nagar, Laxman Meena, Khushveer Singh, Ramkesh, Mahadeo Singh and Sanyam Lodha -- announced their support to the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Besides, Jaipur Mayor Vishnu Lata, former BJP ministers Ghanshyam Tiwari and Surendra Goyal, Janardan Gehlot, Jaipur Zila Pramukh Moolchand Meena joined the party, a statement said. As per the statement, 12 Independent MLAs and former BSP leader Dungarram Gedar have extended support as associate member of the party. The Congress already has 100 MLAs in the house of 200 and its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one MLA. The BJPhas73MLAs, while the BSPhas6, RLTP 3, CPI (M) and BTP 2 each and 13 are IndependentMLAs. PTI AG SDAHMB