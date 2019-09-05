12 injured after lift carrying construction material falls in Narela

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Twelve people were injured after a lift carrying construction material fell at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) building site in Narela on Thursday morning, police said. The incident at Mata Mansa Devi road was reported to police around 9 am."On reaching the spot, it was found that a lift, meant to carry construction material, fell after one of its cables broke," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said."The incident took place at an under-construction DDA building," he said.Eleven of the injured persons are being treated at the SRHC Hospital, while one of them, Sandesh (35), who suffered an head injury, was referred to the Lok Nayak hospital, police said.The DCP said a case for causing injuries due to negligence is being registered against the contractor and construction company. PTI NIT NIT ANBANB