12 injured in clash after man's chickens enter neighbour's house

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Two groups clashed with sharp weapons and sticks here after a man's chickens entered his neighbour's house in an Uttar Pradesh town, leaving 12 people injured, police said Tuesday. The clash took place Monday evening in Bhojaheri town after Shehzad alleged that Mehrazuddin's chickens had entered his house, Station House Officer, Bhopa, Brijesh Pratap, said.Their argument on the issue turned violent and their supporters clashed with sharp weapons and lathis, he said.The injured people, including women, were admitted to a local hospital, Pratap said.Security was tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident and the situation is under control, he said. PTI CORR ANBANB