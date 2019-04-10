12 injured in clash over wall in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community allegedly over a wall at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. According to Station House Officer Sandeep Balyan, the incident took Tuesday evening when one Saeed and Jhalid confronted each other over the issue, with people from both sides attacking each other with batons. The injured were shifted to hospital and police are investigating the case, he said. PTI CORR CK