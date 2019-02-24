12 injured in fire incident during yagya in UP

Basti, Feb 24 (PTI) At least 12 people suffered burn injuries after a pole supporting a pandal at a religious gathering came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire and led to a fire incident here, police said Sunday.The incident happened in Dubauli Khurd village during a yagya.Short-circuits were reported from various places within the pandal area, police officer said.Basti MP Harish Dwivedi visited the injured at the hospital they were admitted to.Police said two persons, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Lucknow. PTI CORR NAV ABHABH