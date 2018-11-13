12 injured in UP road accident

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Twelve persons were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on Pilibhit-Puranpur road Tuesday, police said.The accident took place when the truck, while overtaking the roadways bus suddenly slowed down to avoid hitting a stationary truck on the roadside, they said.The injured were taken to a nearby community health centre where three of the critically injured passengers were referred to the district hospital, they added. The truck driver managed to flee the spot along with his vehicle, said police. PTI COR SAB MAZ RHL