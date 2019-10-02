12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Attari (Amritsar), Oct 2 (PTI) Police have seized 12 kg heroin from a village near the Indo-Pak border here and arrested two people in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Gurpal Singh of Rorawala village, Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh Duggal said here.Further investigations are underway, he said. PTI JMS CHS IJT