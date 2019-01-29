12 killed as van collides with SUV in MP

Ujjain, Jan 29 (PTI) Twelve members of a family, including three minors, were killed and two others seriously injured when their van collided with an SUV in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.The deceased also included four women, he said.The accident took place around 12.30 am in Ramgarh area when the victims, all residents of Ujjain, were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda city, Bherugarh police station in-charge Jai C Ram Barde said.Their vehicle collided head on with a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV), killing 12 passengers of the van on the spot, he said.The two injured persons were referred to Indore for treatment, he said.PTI CORR MAS GK DVDV