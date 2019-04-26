12 lakh recovered during checking in Himachal

/R Dharamshala (HP), Apr 26 (PTI) The surveillance team formed in view of Lok Sabha election recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash from a vehicle during a checking in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday, an official said. The cash was recovered from a car, bearing a Punjab registration number, in Bhattu area of Sulah assembly segment, said district Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar. Kumar said the cash was seized after the car's owner was not able to produce any valid document. He urged the people to not carry more than Rs 50,000 cash or jewellery without any valid document when the model code of conduct is in place. All the four Lok Sabha seats of the state goes to polls in the last phase on May 19. PTI CORR MAZHMB