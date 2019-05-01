12 left in fray for Agra North bypoll

Agra, May 1 (PTI) Twelve candidates have been left in the fray for the May 19 bypoll to the Agra North Assembly constituency, an official said.Of the 21 candidates who filed nominations, papers of nine were rejected after scrutiny by the returning officer.The results of the bypoll will be declared on May 23 along with that of parliamentary elections.The seat had fallen vacant due to the demise of five-time BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg. BJP candidate Purushottam Khandelwal faces a tough challenge from Congress nominee Ranvir Sharma and the SP-BSP alliance candidate Suraj Sharma. PTI CORR RDK RDK DVDV