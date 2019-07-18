12 routes under UDAN scheme have become functional recently: Aviation Ministry

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Twelve routes under regional connectivity scheme UDAN have recently become functional, taking the total number of operational routes to 186, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.The ministry had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses."12 routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN have recently become functional. This takes the total operational routes under UDAN to 186 (including 8 Tourism RCS routes) of the total 706 sanctioned Routes," the statement said."Also, Durgapur airport is the 40th airport to become functional under the scheme," it added.The 12 routes include Kolkata-Allahabad, Allahabad-Kolkata, Allahabad-Raipur, Raipur-Allahabad, Gwalior-Bangalore, Bangalore-Gwalior and Kolkata-Gwalior.Gwalior-Kolkata, Mumbai-Belgaum, Belgaum-Mumbai, Mumbai-Durgapur and Durgapur-Mumbai are the other routes that have become functional recently under the UDAN scheme, the ministry said. PTI DSP IJT