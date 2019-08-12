12 shanties gutted in a fire at a slum in Wazirabad

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Around 12 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in a slum in north east Delhi's Wazirabad area on Monday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.The fire department received a call about the blaze at 1.04 am after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 3.35 am, the fire department said.No casualties or injuries were reported, they added. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS