12-year-old boy's body found under flyover in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The body of a 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing for a day after being scolded over studies by her mother, was found on Tuesday under a flyover here, police said. The body of the boy, a student of class 3, was found lying in a pool of blood under the flyover of new bus stand Tuesday morning, they said. Police are yet ascertain if it is a case of suicide or someone killed the boy and then threw his body off the flyover. The post-mortem report is still awaited and the medical status of injuries will confirm if he was battered to death or he jumped down, police said. S P (City) Shlok Kumar said the boy was identified as Shubham, a resident of Vijay Nagar in the city. The boy's father is a factory labour. He told the police that Shubham's mother had admonished him Monday for not studying. He added that his son was rigid by nature. Since Monday evening, Shubham went missing and some passerby informed the police Tuesday morning after seeing the body. The boy was identified on the basis of his school uniform and other belongings, the S P (City) said, adding that further investigation into the matter is on. PTI CORR CK