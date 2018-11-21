12-year-old dies after temple's gate falls on him

/R Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 21 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after an iron gate of a temple apparently fell on him while he was playing near it in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said Wednesday. The incident happened in Banjari village on Tuesday morning. Harish Dangi was rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead, the police said. In another case of accidental death, a 20-year-old woman died after apparently falling into a well in Titarwasa village on Tuesday evening, a police officer said. The incident happened when Puja Dhakad, a resident of Banda village, was working in an agricultural field, the officer said. The body was recovered after some passers-by noticed it floating in the well, the officer said. A case has been registered in both the cases under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ), the officer said, adding that the bodies had handed over to the families after post-mortem. PTI CORR MAZHMB