12-year-old girl killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her brother here Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Charthawal town of Muzaffarnagar district when the accused Shehzad (19) slit his sister Sahiba's throat, Station House Officer (SHO) Subey Singh said. The accused is yet to be arrested and the family members have claimed that Shehzad is mentally unstable, the SHO said.The matter is being investigated, he said.