12-yr-old girl raped in Shahdara

New Delhi, April 26 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person at a park in Shahdara here, police said Friday. Police were informed about the incident on Thursday. The girl's mother has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police officer said. The person is yet to be identified.The officer said the victim is out of danger and is recuperating.However, she has not been able to tell police about the exact place, sequence of events or about the person yet, police said.The matter is being probed