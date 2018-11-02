12 zones are now free of unmanned level crossings on broad gauge routes: Rlys

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The railways said Friday it has eliminated all unmanned level crossings (UMLCs) on broad gauge route from 12 of its total 16 zones. Out of a total of 3,479 UMLCs on broad gauge routes still existing till April 2018, 3,402 have been eliminated in the last seven months. The balance 77 UMLCs have also been planned to be eliminated by December 2018, the railways said in a statement. Most of the UMLCs have been eliminated either by provision of subway, road under bridges or by manning. The national transporter declared Central Railway, Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, East Coast Railway, North Eastern Railway, North East Frontier Railway, Southern Railway, South Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway and West Central Railway as UMLC-free on broad gauge route. As of October this year, accidents at UMLCs have reduced from 65 in 2009-2010 to three in 2018-2019, the ministry said. PTI ASG CK