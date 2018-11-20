121 UP sugar mills to be operational this year: Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 85 out of 121 sugar mills in the state have been made operational this year, and the rest will start functioning by November 25.Adityanath also said that in Pipraich and Munderwa sugar mills, cane crushing will start in February 2019.A state government spokesperson Tuesday said the UP chief minister made the remarks while chairing a review meeting pertaining to sugarcane purchase late yesterday night.The CM directed the officials to initiate communication with private sugarcane mills and expedite the payment of dues to the farmers. "The farmers will not be exploited, and the state government will encourage the sugar industry and provide every possible help," Adityanath said.He also said that in the 2017-18 crushing season, a payment of Rs 28,633 crore has been made. The rest of Rs 6,830 crore will be made soon. PTI NAV BALBAL