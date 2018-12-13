1,2,3 and Counting, EuroSchool Announces the Launch of its 3rd Campus in Pune

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools with a presence across six cities in India, has announced the launch of its new campus in Pune - EuroSchool West Campus - Wakad. This will be EuroSchool's 3rd School in Pune and 11th across the country. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798038/EuroSchool_Logo.jpg )"Our new school at West Campus - Wakad marks a significant milestone and reinstates our position as a leading educational brand in India," said Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International. "We have a proven track record of adopting best practices and innovative learning methodology for Delivering the Joy of Learning. Through our philosophy of Discover Yourself, we encourage children to recognise their latent talent, ascertain areas of interest and hone individual skills so that they discover varied facets of their personality."EuroSchool's unique engagement programmes focus on building lateral and critical thinking, creativity, logical reasoning and essential life skills that help in holistic development and building 21st-century citizens. The engagement and experimentation based approach to learning has a positive impact on the students' development. The new age technology-enabled curriculum is delivered by experienced educators, who mentor young minds as they walk the path exploring and learning each day.EuroSchool West Campus will follow the curriculum in accordance with the ICSE board, providing the best in class learning for students from Jr KG to Grade 10. The new campus has been envisioned in a 2.25 acre plot with state-of-the-art educational and co-curricular facilities. The well-equipped campus will consist of a Football field, Swimming Pool, Skating Rink, Squash Court, 300-seater Auditorium, Indoor Sports Arena and fully functional Labs as well as Activity rooms for Dance, Music and Art, to provide a holistic learning experience for students from Jr KG to Grade 10.The campus aims to provide an environment that stimulates, inspires and promotes learning with classrooms that feature the latest audiovisual systems for tech enabled curriculum delivery. The seating arrangements are ergonomically planned to promote good posture and comfort for students. EuroSchool has been recognised as India's 1st Certified Safe School Network and thus safety and wellness of the students is of top priority. The new campus will thus adhere to EuroSchool's strict anti-bullying policy to ensure that kids learn and grow in a conducive environment. The campus will also look into the wellness of its students by employing the Student Bag Weight loss programme, which mandates that children carry schools bags weighing only 10% of their body weight.EuroSchool has its eye on the future, and it has set-forth to equip students with the right skills for new-age careers. It empowers them to be future ready, and that is how EuroSchool imagines the Schools of Tomorrow.About EuroSchool EuroSchool is a vertical of the EuroKids International Group and has 11 K-12 schools spanning across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.EuroSchool sets itself apart with its unique philosophy of Discover Yourself, which highlights EuroSchool's concept of Balanced Schooling that provides a blend of academics and co-curricular development to enable children to explore and identify their interests and strengths. EuroSchool curriculums at all schools are in accordance with the CBSE/ICSE Boards with select schools also offering the Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE). The curriculum is designed to make the learning process enjoyable and stress free for the child. The EuroSchool Network is the first Indian School to receive a 'Safe School' certification from global audit firm Bureau Veritas, indicating the schools commitment towards establishing global standards in safety and security of students.For more information, please visit the website www.euroschoolindia.com.Source: EuroSchool PWRPWR