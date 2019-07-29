123 arrested in 2 days amid crackdown on liquor, arms, drugs: Noida Police

Noida (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Over 120 people were held during a 48-hour drive against illegal arms, illicit liquor and drug trafficking in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.The campaign was launched at 9 pm on Friday and ended at 9 pm on Sunday, leading to recovery of 46.78 kg cannabis, 1.55 kg hashish, 11 firearms, and over 1,800 litres of liquor, the officials said."Twenty-nine people have been arrested with illegal arm and as many cases have been registered. Eleven firearms with bullets and 18 knives have been recovered from the accused," a police spokesperson said."Fifty-eight cases of illicit liquor transportation have been registered. 59 people involved in them have been arrested and 1,813 litre of liquor costing approximately Rs 11 lakh has been recovered," the spokesperson said.Another 35 accused were arrested and as many cases lodged for drug trafficking after 46.78 kg cannabis and 1.55 kg hashish, all amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh, was seized from them, the official said."Overall, 123 accused were arrested during the 48-hour drive in the entire district," the spokesperson added. PTI KIS DPBDPB