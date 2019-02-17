12th audition of World Sacred Spirit Festival to begin from February 22

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Soulful poetry of Mira Bai, Kabir, and Amir Khusrau sung to the tunes of instruments from Sweden, Mongolia, China, and Rajasthan will enthral music lovers at the 12th edition of World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF).Organised by the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, the spiritual music festival will begin on February 22 at the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. With artistes from India, Argentina, Iran, China, Mongolia, Sweden, Scotland, France, Anatolia, Spain, and Algeria, the three-day festival will showcase the spiritual significance of music that transcends communities, cultures, and creeds."It is the aim of WSSF to highlight soulful music that inspires and awakens the divine in us. It immediately brings purity into our system that inspires spiritual expression as sound reflects and affects faith and values," the organisers said in a statement.The musical extravaganza will witness 'Timeless poetry of Kabir and Amir Khusrau' by Shujaat Khan, 'Darbari Qawwali' by Andaaz Brothers, and classical guitar by Lautaro Tissera Favaloro from Argentina among others. The soaring rhythms of the young violinist Ambi Subramaniam, the son of L Subramaniam, will meet Rajasthani Manganiyar traditions in an ensemble jugalbandi.Some of the other highlights of this year's festival are 'Raga on the Lake' by Mohammad Aman presenting Khayal; 'Learning Music' with Langas and Manganiyar Children and Nawab Khan; Flamenco with the Langa Tradition by Jackson Scott of Spain; Music from Anatolia Telli Turnalar; and Jodhpur Qawwali Ensemble by Irfan Tufail. "Music always plays the most sublime role in bringing about world harmony, for music embodies the universal spirit and the oneness of our creation. Sufi and sacred traditions of music transcend the barriers of nations, nationalities and religions. "Music embodies the universal truth that we see in universal love, universal light, universal awareness and universal wakefulness. This year too, we are bringing some of the world's finest for you to have an even more exhilarating experience of elation," Maharaja Gajsingh II of Jodhpur- Marwar, said. The festival will come to an end on February 24. PTI MAHMAH