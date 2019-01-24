12th ICAI’s Leaders and Business Excellence Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Spearheaded by Members of Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India & CA. Dhiraj Khandelwal, Chairman & CA. Rajesh Sharma, Vice- Chairman Committee for Members in Industry and Business (CMI&B)Shri Vijay Goel ji ( Honourable Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics and Programme Implementation) marked his presence as the Chief Guest & shared few words of wisdom. He said that chartered accountants has to play a major role in GST and other schemes of the government and helps industry to understand the ease of doing business.In the August Presence of - CA. Naveen N. D. Gupta (President ICAI); CA. Prafulla Chhajed, (Vice-President ICAI)The King of Bollywood Music Mika Singh took over the night with at "12th ICAIS Leaders And Business Excellence Awards" Organised by Committee for Members in Industry and Business "12th ICAIS Leaders And Business Excellence Awards", an annual award ceremony which identifies, recognizes & felicitates leaders who are doing exceptionally well in their functional fields. These awards were instituted in 2007 and since then, the Committee had been successfully organizing it annually and had bestowed these highly revered awards to numerous achievers and had recognized members who have reached outstanding levels of achievements. The awards were distributed in 4 main categories i.e. CA Achiever, CA CFO, CA Business Leaders & CA Innovator under various sub-categories at the glittering gala night. ICAI Awards aims to acknowledge Chartered Accountants in industry who have demonstrated excellence in their working & created value to their company's stakeholders on a sustainable basis. Award recipients were selected based on Nominations, Review of applications by CMI&B Secretariat, Auditors & Screening Committee & Selection of Awardee by high profile independent Jury panel. The Eminent Jury for the year 2019 comprised of : Jury- Chairman: Shri Keki Mistry , Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC Ltd; Jury- Vice Chairperson : Mrs. Anshula Kant, MD - SARG, Risk & Compliance, State Bank of India ; Shri Motilal Oswal, CMD, Motilal Oswal Group ; Shri K.K. Maheshwari, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement Ltd. ; CA. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. ; Shri V S Parthasarathy, Group CFO, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited ; Shri N. V. N. Ramsai, Executive Director - Finance, Indian Oil Corporation Limited ; Shri Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Govt. of Telangana ; Prof. Atanu Ghosh, Shailesh J. Mehta Institute of Management, IIT Bombay ;Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Film Producer; CA Vikas Khemani, Founder, Carnelian Capital Advisors LLP ; CA. Pankaj Miglani, CEO, Global Business at Bharti Airtel Limited. CA. Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal, Chairman, CMI&B, ICAI & CA. Rajesh Sharma, Vice- Chairman Committee for members in Industry and Business (CMI&B) said, "We had an excellent response of nominations which is a testament to the excellent works and outstanding commitments of our members. The Awards appropriately reflect the endless hours members had spent and contributed through immense perseverance, time, energy, innovation and leadership. In total, the office had received more than 245 nominations and finally, 29 Awardees under various categories & sub-categories had been finalised by the Jury." In 2018, the committee launched many platforms in order to explore the credentials of CAs & give them a platform to develop their ideas. Post launching of 24*7 CA Job Portal for world-class Qualified CA community, the Committee had launched a mobile application during the ceremony i.e. ICAI Business Forum to further expand the reach of the appreciated and successful CA Job Portal of ICAI and to enable the user to access portal from their mobile and perform various tasks quickly. In the recent past the committee had organized a START-UP SUMMIT in June, 2018 which was attended by more than 400 participants with an objective to connect the start ups& the investors and with special focus on ideas and startups by CA's, provided a networking platform. The Committee had also launched a 15 sitter INCUBATION CENTRE in July, 2018 and handed over the keys to the Selected Start-ups of the members of the institute & provided them the basic infrastructure facility at Incubation Centre, ICAI Bhawan, BKC, Mumbai About ICAI The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No. XXXVIII of 1949) for the regulation of the profession of Chartered Accountants in India. About CMI&B The prime objective of CMI&B is to encourage and enhance close links between the Institute and the Chartered Accountants in industry & business, so as to provide for them, a base of reference in terms of knowledge, expertise, skills and assistance in individual career growth through the development of an extensive and intensive relationship with organizations.To View the Image Click on the Link Below:(R-L) CA. Sandeep K.C. Jain, CA. Prafulla PremsukhChhajed, CA. Naveen N. D. Gupta, CA. Mukesh Kumar Bohara, Shri Vijay Goel ji, CA. Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal, CA. Rajesh Sharma, CA. Prakash Sharma PWRPWR