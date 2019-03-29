13 candidates in fray for Mathura

Mathura (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) After scrutiny and withdrawals, 13 candidates are now in the fray for the election to the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said on Friday. "A meeting of the candidates is slated for Saturday to apprise them of the code of conduct," the official added. Sitting BJP MP and actor Hema Malini will be up against Narendra Singh of the RLD, which is part of the alliance with the SP and the BSP, and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress. Mathura will go to polls on April 18. The elections in the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. PTI CORRHMB