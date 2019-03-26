13 candidates in the fray for J&K's Srinagar seat

Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Ten candidates filed their nomination papers for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, taking the total number of those in the fray to 13, officials said here."Ten nominations were filed today, the last day of the process, for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency," they said.Those who filed the nomination papers included Irfan Ansari of Peoples Conference, Abdul Rashid Ganie of National Panthers Party, Abdul Khaliq Bhat of Shiv Sena, Aga Syed Mohsin of Peoples Democratic Party, Nazir Ahmad Sofi of Manavadikar National Party, Showkat Hussain Khan of Janata Dal (United) and Abid Hussain Ansari of Peoples Conference.The remaining three are independents -- Abdul Rashid Banday, Bilal Sultan and Sajad Ahmad Dar.Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir of Bharatiya Janata Party and Nazir Ahmad Lone of Rashtriya Jan Kranti Party had already filed their nominations.The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 29.Voting will be held in Srinagar in second round of the five-phased polling in Jammu and Kashmir on April 18. The results will be announced on May 23. PTI MIJ DIVDIV