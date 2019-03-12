13 children fall ill after eating contaminated food in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Thirteen children fell ill after consuming contaminated food from a street vendor in Rajasthan's Dausa district, an official said Tuesday.They were admitted to a local hospital on Monday night after they complained of pain in the abdomen and vomiting, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dausa, Dr O P Bairwa said. They had eaten "pani-patsi" from the street vendor in Dhumdi village, he said, adding that the children were discharged on Tuesday after treatment. Food samples have been collected for testing, the medical officer said. PTI SDA ANBANBANB