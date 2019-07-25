13 dead in rain-related incidents in last 2 days

Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) At least 13 people have died in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the past two days, according to an official statement. The deaths were reported on Thursday, of which 10 people died on Wednesday while three died on Tuesday, the statement said. Two persons lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Rae Bareli, while one each died in Lalitpur, Kaushambi and Auraiya. In Sultanpur, two people died due to wall collapse, while one person died due to house collapse in Firozabad, it said. Moreover, Unnao, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur and Jaunpur saw one death each due to snake bite in the last two days, it added. PTI NAVHMB