13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16 : DGCA official

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Thirteen employees of airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests since September 16 and they have been suspended for three months, a DGCA official said on Monday. Seven employees of IndiGo, and one airside worker each of GoAir and SpiceJet have failed the alcohol tests since the rules were issued, the official said. The aviation regulator in September had issued rules for the tests to be conducted at all airports for airside workers, including those handling aircraft maintenance, air traffic control (ATC) and ground handling services. PTI DSP ASG ANBANB