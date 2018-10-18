13 Indian youth visit Paris as part of Club Young Leaders programme: French Embassy

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A motley group of young changemakers, working in areas ranging from law to technological innovation, is visiting Paris as part of a maiden Indo-French leadership programme that seeks to promote France as an economic and cultural destination."Launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, during his State visit to India in March, the Club Young Leaders India-France aims to build an influential advisory network to promote Indo-French bilateral action," the French Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement Thursday.The first batch of the Club YL programme is in Paris on a tour (October 15-19) highlighting France as a cultural, tourist, investment, economic, educational and innovation destination, it said.The group of 13 young Indian leaders include, a lawyer, an author, journalists, tech innovators, and a sommelier."Club YL's programme in France comprises meetings with high-level French authorities: President Emmanuel Macron at the Elyse Palace; Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian over a reception at Quai dOrsay; and Ministers of State Mounir Mahjoubi (Digital Affairs), and Marlene Schiappa (Gender Equality)," the statement said.The group will also meet researchers from Institut Pasteur and journalists from Le Monde; visit Herms manufacturing workshop; talk to makers of various science and industry FabLabs at La Villette and the world's biggest start-up campus, Station F, the embassy said.They will also interact with young French parliamentarians; meet students of Ecole 42, a private, non-profit and tuition-free computer programming school; listen to a piano concert at the Philarmonie de Paris, and, sample the country's cheese and wine, and other French cuisine, it said.Sponsored by Naval Group, Dassault Systmes, Thales, Total, EDF, and SNCF, the Club Young Leaders India-France project is spearheaded by the Embassy of France in India with the support of Campus France, the statement said. PTI KND KND ABHABH