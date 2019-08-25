scorecardresearch
13 injured in clash between two groups in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Thirteen people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a minor dispute in Shamli district, police said on Sunday. The clash broke out between two groups over taking water from a public hand pump in Sakoti village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Jhinjana police station, said Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of Chosana police outpost. Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. Meanwhile, security was tightened and extra police force was deployed in the village, Kumar added. PTI CORR SNESNE

