13 IPS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) The Haryana government Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders to 13 IPS officers with an immediate effect.IPS officer Saurabh Singh has been posted as the inspector general of police (security) with additional charge of CP, Panchkula, relinquishing additional charge of the IG, STF, an official spokesman said.Yogender Nehra, who is currently the IGP, recruit training centre Bhondsi, has been given an additional charge of the IG, STF.Y Puran Kumar, the DIG (prison), has been posted as the IG Home Guards.Hemat Kalson, who is currently the DIG, has been promoted as the IG Combined Training Institute of Home Guards on promotion.Manish Chaudhary, the SP (security), CID has been posted as the DIG (security), CID, on promotion.Kulvinder Singh, the deputy commissioner of police, headquarters Gurgaon, has been posted as the joint CP, Gurgaon.Pankaj Nain, the Jhajjar SP, has been posted as SP (security) with additional charge of the SP of Jhajjar.Deepak Gehlawat, the SP (law and order) has been posted as the commandant 4thIRB Manesar with additional charge of the SP (law and order).Anshu Singla, the Panchkula ASP has been posted as Additional SP of Rohtak while Narender Bijraniya, the ASP Gohana Sonipat has been given the posting of the DCP (crime) in Gurgaon.Shashank Kumar, the ASP Badli, has been posted as Additional SP in Jhajjar and Chander Mohan, the Ambala ASP, has been posted as the Additional SP in the same city. PTI CHS DPBDPB