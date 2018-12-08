13 killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch district

(Eds: With more details) Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Thirteen people, including four women and a minor, were killed and 17 others injured Saturday when a 42-seater passenger bus skidded off a road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accident occurred at Plera in Mandi area when the driver of the bus, coming from Loran to Poonch, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge, a police official said. He said 13 people were killed while 17 others were injured in the accident. Six persons were found dead on the spot and five more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated from the scene, the officer said, adding that two more succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. He said condition of four of the injured persons was stated to be critical and are being airlifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu for specialised treatment. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief and anguish over the loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident. In his message, the governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. He has wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) demanded an investigation into the frequent accidents in the mountainous belts. A special team of officials should be constituted to check the condition of old vehicles on roads, especially in hilly and far-flung areas, the JKPCC said in a statement here. It also demanded adequate compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured. PTI TAS SNESNE