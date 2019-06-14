13 killed in dust storm, hailstorm-related incidents in UP

(Eds: Adding UP CM's directives) Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) At least 13 people were killed in dust storm and hailstorm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, the office of the state relief commissioner said on Friday. Siddhartha Nagar bore the maximum onslaught with four deaths reported from the district, followed by Deoria where three people died and Ballia where two died, state Relief Commissioner G S Priyadarshi told PTI. One person was injured, while 22 animals have also died. As many as 93 houses were damaged across the state, the official said. One death each was reported from Ayodhya (snake bite), Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar and Sonbhadra, he said. Dust storm and hailstorm had hit various districts of the state on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a statement issued here, Adityanath has directed the district magistrates to ensure that relief is provided to people at the earliest, and that relatives of the deceased are given Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance. The chief minister also made it clear that laxity in relief works will not be tolerated. Meanwhile, the MeT Department said rain or thunderstorm was very likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Rain/thunderstorm was very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, it said. Twenty-six people had died and over 50 were injured in dust storm-related incidents on June 7. PTI NAV SNESNE