13 trapped in illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

Shillong, Dec 13 (PTI) At least 13 persons were trapped due to flooding in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said Thursday.The incident was reported to the district authoritieson Thursday morning and since then efforts are on to rescuethe labourers, officials said."As per verbal information received, 13 persons are trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Ksan village under the jurisdiction of Saipung police station," the Superintendent ofPolice (SP) of East Jaintia Hills district, Sylvester Nongtynger, said.