scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

13 trapped in illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

Shillong, Dec 13 (PTI) At least 13 persons were trapped due to flooding in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said Thursday.The incident was reported to the district authoritieson Thursday morning and since then efforts are on to rescuethe labourers, officials said."As per verbal information received, 13 persons are trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Ksan village under the jurisdiction of Saipung police station," the Superintendent ofPolice (SP) of East Jaintia Hills district, Sylvester Nongtynger, said. PTI JOP SBN SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos