13-year-old found dead in a gutter in Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan), Mar 8 (PTI) The body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a gutter here on Friday, following which one man was arrested for allegedly killing the teenager, officials said.The deceased, Pawan Singh, had been abducted from a marriage function in Khotia village by the accused neighbour Bhoop Singh (20) nearly a month ago in order to take revenge from his family for objecting to his relationship with their daughter, said Ramgarh police station in-charge Himmat Singh.Bhoop allegedly murdered the boy and covered the body in a polythene bag and dumped it in a gutter, which was found by the police, he said.Search for another accused involved in the crime is on, he added.The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR AG MAZ MAZ INDIND