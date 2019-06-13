13-year-old gangraped in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, Jun 13 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was raped by two men on June 7 at her home in a village here, police said Thursday. SHO of Khutar Police Station Sanjay Singh said the minor was raped when her parents had gone out to purchase medicines. When the parents returned home, the accused fled the scene flashing a countrymade pistol and sword, officials said. The accused have been identified as Vikram and Nikku and cases have been registered against them, they said. The girl has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said. PTI CORR NAV INDIND