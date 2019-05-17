13-yr-old raped by three youths in Ambala

Ambala (Har), May 17 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped at knifepoint by three youths here, police said Friday.The police have booked the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also charged them with abducting the minor.Police said the girl had gone to a local market to purchase items of daily need on Wednesday, but did not return till late evening. She reached her home the next day. She told her parents that a youth of the same locality forcibly took her on his scooter to a secluded place in a nearby village where two other youths were already present. They forced her to consume liquor and raped her at knifepoint, police said, adding somehow the victim managed to escape and reach home early morning.Police conducted her medical examination on Thursday, a police officer said, adding the accused would be nabbed soon. PTI CORR SUN DPB