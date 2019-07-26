130 kg heroin seized from container in Navi Mumbai, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Around 130 kg heroin was seized from a container in Navi Mumbai by the Delhi Police after arresting two men, including an Afghan national, officials said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Tifal Nau Khez (35) a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and Ahmad Shah Alokozai (37) of Kandahar in Afghanistan, they said. The accused used to import heroin soaked in jute bags. Around 260 bags containing 130 kg heroin were seized from the container at a Navi Mumbai Customs Bonded Warehouse, police said.A few days ago, seven people, including four Afghan nationals, were arrested and 200 kg of heroin were seized from them.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said, "On the instance of Ahmad Shah, who was arrested earlier, a search was conducted at the customs bonded area of Mumbai where 130 kg of soaked and dried Afghan heroin were seized from the container.""The drug was transported as a basil seed consignment. From Islam Qila in Afghanistan's Herat the drug was brought to Mumbai via Bandar Abbas port in Iran," the officer said.Each of the 260 packs had two layers of jute bags with an inner polythene covering. Each packet had 500 grams of raw heroin, police said.During interrogation, it was revealed that Khez was the kingpin of the Delhi gang of smugglers. On the directions of his handlers based in Afghanistan, Khez had setup a reconstitution factory at a flat in Zakir Nagar in the national capital, they said. Shah was given the task of importing soaked jute bags in India under the cover of dry fruits. These bags containing heroin were supposed to be delivered to reconstitution factories in Delhi and Punjab, the DCP said.In total, 330 kg of heroin worth around Rs 1,320 crore has been seized by the Delhi police in the past few days, they said. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD